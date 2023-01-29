Vissakhapatnam: ‘Visakha Ukku Praja Garjana’ to be organised at Ukkunagaram on January 30

January 29, 2023 11:26 pm | Updated 11:26 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee (VUPPC) has given a call to all sections of the people to participate in the ‘Visakha Ukku Praja Garjana’ being held at the Trishna Grounds at Ukkunagaram at 3 p.m. on Monday and make it a grand success.

The VUPPC leaders recalled how the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) was established after long drawn struggles and 32 persons sacrificing their lives for the plant. The garjana was being organised to send a strong warning to the Centre that its decision on strategic sale of the plant would be opposed tooth and nail by the people of the city.

Leaders and people’s representatives of all political parties including the ruling YSR Congress Party(YSRCP), Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena Party (JSP), Congress, CPI, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP), Republican Party of India (RPI) and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) have already consented to participate in the protest.