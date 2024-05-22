GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Viskhapatnam-Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Express delayed by over three hours as coupling breaks

Passengers express frustration at railway authorities

Published - May 22, 2024 06:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Train no. 12805 Visakhapatnam – Lingampalli Janmabhoomi Super Fast express was delayed by over three hours, due to a technical snag in two coaches of the train, in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday.

The train left the station at its scheduled time at 6.20 a.m. but was stopped within a few minutes as two AC coaches of the train got detached. The train was brought back to the station and the defective coaches were replaced, and it departed around 9.30 a.m. The passengers expressed their ire at the railway authorities for the undue delay.

The coupling of a 3 AC Economy coach and a D 1 coach, which were in the centre of the train, reportedly came off, and these two coaches and the portion of the train were left behind. The two coaches were replaced with stock from the coaching depot, which resulted in the delay, according to railway sources.

There were complaints from passengers that the cooling in the AC coach was very low and the fans in the D 1 coach were not working. It needs to be ascertained whether the coupling was removed deliberately to replace these coaches or were not connected properly, the sources added.

