Visitors return disappointed as Floating Sea Bridge remains closed to public one week after official launch

March 03, 2024 09:25 am | Updated 09:25 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Per official sources, the floating bridge is still being tested under various tidal and weather conditions and will be open to public only after it meets all safety norms

V. Kamalakara Rao

The delinked Floating Sea Bridge seen near the Kursura Submarine Museum in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K.R. Deepak

Vistors who came to the beach to take a ride on the Floating Sea Bridge (FSB) near the Kursura Submarine Museum in the city have been returning disappointed as they were told that the bridge was not yet open for public and that it is still under test mode.

The bridge was officially inaugurated by YSRCP North Coastal Regional Coordinator and Rajya Sabha MP Y.V. Subba Reddy last Sunday (February 25), and has since been marred by controversies.

“The day after the official inauguration ceremony, the bridge became viral on social media platforms after parts of the bridge were seen delinked and floating on the sea. We want any tourism project to be opened to the public only with full safety measures. Hope the authorities ensure it,” said a visitor Ch. Reena from Isukathota.

A VMRDA official on condition of anonymity told The Hindu on Saturday: “We are still testing the bridge under various conditions to ensure it meets all the safety norms. Collector Mallikarjuna is particular about opening it to the public. We will officially announce the public launch date soon once.”

