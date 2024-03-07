‘Vision Visakha’ draws flak from TDP, JSP

March 07, 2024 10:43 am | Updated 10:51 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Members of TDP and JSP criticised the ‘Vision Visakha’ document introduced by Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy. The opposition party leaders said that Mr Jagan should stop dreaming of coming to power again and questioned what the government has done to Visakhapatnam, apart from grabbing prime valuable lands in the last five years.

Addressing a press conference at the TDP office, former MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao said that Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy was cooking up stories about the development of Vizag during the recent meeting in the city. Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy once termed Amaravati’s master plan graphics. What should we comment on the plan he announced to develop Vizag? he asked.

During the last five years of the YSRCP ruling, development has taken a backseat in Vizag, but on the other hand, there was a rise in the number of crimes in Vizag, during the same time period. People are in a state of panic. The government has also forcibly sent back many IT companies and other investments. Now, why would people believe in the government again? he asked. The TDP leader also said that a number of prime lands were encroached on by the YSRCP leaders, and lands which come under Coastal Regulatory Zone (CRZ) limits were also not spared.

He also said that Jagan’s love for Vizag is just for votes. He also alleged that a number of properties in the city were mortgaged by the ruling party for loans.

In another press conference, Political Affairs Committee (PAC) member of JSP, Kona Tata Rao, termed ‘Vision Visakha’ as graphics by the government and alleged that Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy has created a drama in the name of three capitals and at the end of the five years of YSRCP ruling, none of the cities or regions were developed. He also said in the last five years, the YSRCP has ignored the Visakhapatnam citizens issues, but they have a built ₹400 crore palace for their own benefits at Rushikonda.

“The government has failed to initiate works for the Visakha Metro project and also build at least one of 12 flyovers between Gajuwaka to Madhurawada,” he said.

JSP corporator P. Murthy Yadav was present in the meeting.

