Vishnu Kumar Raju meets DRM seeks removal of barricades in railway colony

June 16, 2023 08:24 am | Updated 08:24 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

BJP State vice president and former MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju met Divisional Railway Manager Anup Satpathy on Thursday and discussed various railway-related issued and other development activities in Visakhapatnam. He sought removal of the recently built barricades at Marripalem Railway Colony.

The DRM clarified that several developmental activities were being done by the railways at the colony and surrounding areas to benefit the residents and also to safeguard them from miscreant activities. The parks, children play grounds, walking paths etc constructed for the railway employees and their families were being disturbed by miscreant activities.

The DRM responded positively but said that thoroughfare from railway colonies cannot be allowed but other possibilities could be worked out taking due consideration of the railway interest.

