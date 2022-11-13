Visalandhra Book Exhibition opens at Turner’s Choultry in Visakhapatnam

Visitors at the Visalandhra Book exhibition in Visakhapatnam on Sunday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

After a brief gap of about two years, the 21st Visalandhra Book Exhibition is back in the city. The renowned book expo was inaugurated for the public on Saturday at Turner’s Choultry by IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath and CPI Assistant Secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy. Superintendent of King George Hospital P. Mythili was present. During the inaugural, Mr. Amarnath said that such book exhibitions would be instrumental in spreading knowledge. Lauding the efforts of Visalandhra, Mr. Amarnath remembered that he used to read number of books at the expo. Mr. Satyanarayana Murthy has sought IT Minister G Amarnath to allot a small space at VMRDA complex at a nominal cost to Visalandhra. He also remembered that with the services offered by Visalandhra in the field of literature, it was awarded ‘YSR Jeevitha Safalya Award’. Dr Mythili recalled her association with Visalandhra. According to the expo organisers, huge collection of books ranging from novels, children’s literature, travelogues, books on personality development, cookery to mythology, fantasy and science fiction were available. They also said that on the occasion of Children’s Day, a 10 to 20% discount would be offered on children’s books on Monday.