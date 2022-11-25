Visalandhra Book Exhibition evokes overwhelming response in Visakhapatnam

November 25, 2022 09:53 pm | Updated 09:53 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The 21 st edition of Visalandhra Book Exhibition is drawing a large number of book lovers to the Turner’s Choultry in the city.

After a two year gap due to COVID-19 pandemic, Visalandhra Book House, which is always in the forefront to promote the book-reading habit among the people and organise such expos for book lovers, launched the annual exhibition last week.

The organisers said that they have brought in a large number of titles from various publishers for this year’s expo. A wide variety of books on various subjects like crime, fantasy, fiction, mystery, poetry, plays, science fiction, short stories, thrillers, wars, young adult, autobiographies, non-fiction novels, devotional, competitive books, General Knowledge, dictionaries, Yoga and Meditation are on display.

A huge collection of children’s books right from bedtime stories to puzzles and encyclopaedias were also on display. “We have some unique collection of books and have displayed around 25,000 titles at this expo. A huge collection of books by Arundhati Roy, Amitav Ghosh, Durjoy Datta, Sudha Murthy, Dan Brown and Louise Hay are on display. Autobiographies of renowned personalities, Telugu literature books, writings of A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, Dr. B.R Ambedkar, Che Guevara in Telugu, books related to Ayurveda, home remedies, naturopathy, books on Indian politics are also available. We have brought back some great books from Penguin Collections,” said Manager of the Visalandhra Book House P.A. Raju.

He also adds, “The response to the expo is overwhelming so far. ‘Veyi Padagalu’, ‘Adhunika Mahabharatam’, ‘Ponniyan Selvan’ and collection of Yandamuri Veerendranath, are being much sought after.”

“Visalandhra Book Expo has some very good collection, especially on literature, which needs to be preserved and passed on to the future generations. I visit the expo every year and take a number of new literary books,” said K. Sai Ram, a book lover from the city.

Visalandhra has been organising such book expos since 2001. The organisers say that despite an increase in e-books, blogging and online reading habits, there was still a demand for books even from the youth.

On Friday evening, CPI National Secretary K. Narayana visited the book expo and interacted with the visitors.

The expo will be on till December 5 and is open to visitors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.