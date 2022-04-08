Visakhpatnam: Dr. V.S. Krishna Government Degree College conducting spot admissions into P.G. courses

Principal of Dr. V.S Krishna Government Degree College (A), Visakhapatnam, Vijaya Babu, said that spot admissions into P.G courses have started as per the notification issued by the A.P State Council of Higher Education. He said that candidates who have qualified in APPGCET-2021 are eligible for spot admissions. The admissions will be conducted for vacancies in M.Com, M.A (English), M.Sc., Organic Chemistry, M.Sc., Analytical Chemistry, M.Sc., Botany, M.Sc., Zoology and M.Sc., Biotechnology courses. Interested can contact 6281358658, 6305518619. The last date for admissions is April 16, he added.