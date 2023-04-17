ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhatpatnam: Some trains to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few trains will be cancelled, few short-terminated/short-originated and a couple of trains will be rescheduled due to traffic-cum-power block, to facilitate the bridge rebuilding works over Titlagarh- Therubali section in Sambalpur division.

The trains to be cancelled on April 21 are: 0857 Visakhapatnam – Raipur passenger special, 08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special, 08317 Sambalpur-Junagarh passenger special and 08318 Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger special. The trains to be short-originated are: 1302 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam express will start from Titlagarh on April 21, instead of Rayagada; train no. 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada express will up to Titlagarh on April 21; 20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh express will be short-terminated at Rayagada on April 20 and 20838 Junagarh-Bhubaneswar express will start from Rayagada instead of Junagarh, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express will be rescheduled to leave Nizamuddin at 9.30 a.m. on April 20 and 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express will be rescheduled to leave Tirupati at 2.50 p.m. on April 20.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US