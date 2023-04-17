HamberMenu
Visakhatpatnam: Some trains to be cancelled to facilitate development works

April 17, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A few trains will be cancelled, few short-terminated/short-originated and a couple of trains will be rescheduled due to traffic-cum-power block, to facilitate the bridge rebuilding works over Titlagarh- Therubali section in Sambalpur division.

The trains to be cancelled on April 21 are: 0857 Visakhapatnam – Raipur passenger special, 08528 Raipur-Visakhapatnam passenger special, 08317 Sambalpur-Junagarh passenger special and 08318 Junagarh Road-Sambalpur passenger special. The trains to be short-originated are: 1302 Rayagada-Visakhapatnam express will start from Titlagarh on April 21, instead of Rayagada; train no. 18301 Sambalpur-Rayagada express will up to Titlagarh on April 21; 20837 Bhubaneswar-Junagarh express will be short-terminated at Rayagada on April 20 and 20838 Junagarh-Bhubaneswar express will start from Rayagada instead of Junagarh, according to A.K. Tripathi, Senior Divisional Commercial Manager, Waltair Division of East Coast Railway.

Train no. 12808 Nizamuddin-Visakhapatnam Samata express will be rescheduled to leave Nizamuddin at 9.30 a.m. on April 20 and 17482 Tirupati-Bilaspur Express will be rescheduled to leave Tirupati at 2.50 p.m. on April 20.

People are requested to note the changes and act accordingly.

