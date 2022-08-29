Visakhaptnam: Yarlagadda recalls Gidugu’s contribution to Telugu

Students in traditional attire performing a dance in Visakhapatnam on Monday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad recalled the immense contribution of Gidugu Rammurthy Panthulu for freeing Telugu language from the bondage of classical style and bringing into colloquial style for easy understanding of the common man.

Speaking at the State-level ‘Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam’ organised at the VMRDA Children’s Arena here on Monday, to mark the birth anniversary of Gidugu Rammurthy, Prof. Lakshmi Prasad said that Telugu should be used in official communication in the State government offices from Monday, failing which penalties would be levied on the official.

District Collector A. Mallikarjuna said that hoardings would be erected in Telugu at public places and measures taken to improve the use of Telugu at the work places. He suggested that competitions should be held for schoolchildren to talk in Telugu for five minutes without using a single English word.

Bheemunipatnam MLA Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said that Telugu was the second most spoken language in the country after Hindi. He said that while people of the State could learn any number of languages, they should not forget their mother tongue.

Gidugu Rammurthy’s grandson Gidugu Nageswara Rao spoke on the contribution of his grandfather to Telugu and said that Telugu would survive as long as there were rural areas.

Earlier, the guests garlanded a portrait of Gidugu Rammurthy. A total of 44 persons, who have contributed for the promotion of Telugu at the State-level were felicitated on the occasion.

The meeting was followed cultural programmes in which women, wearing traditional Telugu attire presented dances.

Andhra University Vice-Chancellor P.V.G.D. Prasad Reddy, VUDA Chairperson A. Vijayanirmala, ZP Chairperson J. Subhadra, MLC Varudhu Kalyani, Chairpersons of various corporations K.K. Raju, Chokkakula Lakshmi, Madhusudhana Rao and Vangapandu Usha participated.

The Telugu Bhasha Dinotsavam was organised at the BJP office under the auspices of the District Spiritual Cell convener Vayunandana Rao and District Cultural Cell convener Javvadi Lakshmi.

Visakhapatnam Parliament District president Medapati Raveendra, who participated as the chief guest, garlanded a portrait of Gidugu Rammurthy and paid tributes. He called upon the public to discard the ‘mummy – daddy’ culture and develop proficiency in Telugu.

Artistes, who participated in the cultural programmes, were felicitated on the occasion. The performance of Suseela, 67, who presented a Kuchipudi recital, came in for special praise for continuing the tradition even at that age.

BJP district general secretary Prasad VSN Koppisetty, State executive members N. Vijayananda Reddy, Valluri Mohan Rao, senior leaders Narendra Prakash, Cheruvu Ramakotaiah and Varanasi Shashank Mohan were present.