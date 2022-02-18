Visakhaptnam: roundtable alleges irregularities in Andhra University

‘State government destroying the institution by turning it into a party office’

‘State government destroying the institution by turning it into a party office’

The participants in a roundtable meeting on “Undemocratic policies and dictatorial rule in Andhra University” alleged that the YSR Congress Party government was destroying the university by literally turning it into a party office.

Former MP G.V. Harsha Kumar recalled his days in the campus as a student and expressed anguish at the sorry state of affairs in the university at present. He alleged that education system was being destroyed in the university due to the dictatorial attitude of the present Chief Minister. He alleged that the statue of B.R. Ambedkar was relegated to the background to make way for the statue of former Chief Minister Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy on the university campus. He demanded an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the campus.

Jana Sena Party (JSP) general secretary T. Shiva Sankar alleged that the Vice-Chancellor was acting like an agent of the State government. He said that struggles would be launched to protect the interests of socially backward and economically poor students and to do justice to the students from north Andhra.

Former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that Andhra University had produced great leaders like Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu. Students have to pass through a three-tier security to enter the campus, he alleged. He demanded a probe by the Governor into the issue and dismissal of the Vice-Chancellor.

Communist Party of India (CPI) State assistant secretary J.V. Satyanarayana Murthy alleged that AU campus has been reduced to a political platform. There were no new appointments and even the university faculty were anguished at the unwarranted developments in the campus, he alleged.