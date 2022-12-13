Visakhaptanam: protests by Secretariat staff indicate their growing disenchantment with government, alleges TDP leader

December 13, 2022 06:12 pm | Updated 06:12 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Senior Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy has alleged that the protests and dharnas by the Secretariat staff indicate their aversion towards the YSR Congress Party government. The latest incident at the Visakhapatnam Collectorate on Monday is an indication of their growing disenchantment with the government, he said.

Addressing the media at the TDP office here on Tuesday, Mr. Murthy alleged that the Secretariat employees were resorting to suicides and dying due to health problems as they were unable to collect user charges from the people. They were forced to work under pressure, and one of them had died due to ill health in Visakhapatnam. The government should render justice to the bereaved family without any delay, he said.

TIDCO houses

Talking about the TIDCO houses, Mr. Murthy said that the houses have not been completed till date. Moreover, the government has not cleared the pending bills to contractors on time. Some beneficiaries of projects like ‘Jagananna houses’ got only 50% reimbursement for the works completed in the housing project, he said.

“I challenge the State government to investigate into the irregularities in the housing projects,” Mr. Murthy said and alleged that the government was playing politics and coming in the way of beneficiaries getting their due.

“It appears that the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation Commissioner is completing the works, which were rejected by the former Commissioner,” Mr. Murthy alleged.