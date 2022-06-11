Visakhapatnam: Three centres of excellence for cancer care proposed in A.P., says Principal Secy.

Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu speaking at the inaugural of the Homi Bhabha Annual Cancer Congress in Visakhapatnam on Saturday. | Photo Credit: V. RAJU

June 11, 2022 18:34 IST

Govt. signs MoU with Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre for technical aid, infrastructure and human resource training

Principal Secretary (Health) M.T. Krishna Babu has said that the Andhra Pradesh government has proposed three centres of excellence for cancer care in Vijayawada, Tirupati and Visakhapatnam.

He was speaking at the inaugural of the first Homi Bhabha Annual Cancer Congress organised by the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital & Research Centre here on Saturday. He sought the inclusion of all the government cancer facilities and the Aarogyasri empanelled cancer hospitals to the National Cancer Grid.

Delivering the keynote address in the programme, Dr. Rajan Badwe, Director of Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai, laid emphasis on the access to equitable cancer care. He explained the role of ‘hub and spoke model’ of cancer care in delivering comprehensive healthcare services across the country.

Dr. Pramesh, Director of Tata Memorial Hospital, spoke about the journey of the Tata Memorial Centre and the goals of patient care, research and education. Since its inception in 1941, the Tata Memorial Hospital has spread to cities such as Mumbai, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Sangrur, Mullanpur, Guwahati and Muzaffurpur, he said.

Naveen Kumar, Special Secretary (Medical Education) also spoke on the occasion.

Delivering the welcome address, Dr. Umesh Mahantshetty, Director of the HBCHRC, discussed cancers, adding that emphasis would be laid on multidisciplinary management.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was also signed between the State government and the HBCHRC for operation, technical aid, infrastructure and human resource training.

‘No tobacco’ drive

Earlier in the day, the HBCHRC, in collaboration with the government officials and various NGOs, organised a ‘No - Tobacco’ awareness drive and a beach walk.

Addressing the participants, Mr. Krishna Babu said that on an average, about 70,000 people were being diagnosed with cancer per annum. “The State government is spending about ₹400 crore on cancer patients through Aarogyasri scheme,” he said.

Dr. Sudeep Gupta, Director Advanced Centre for Treatment Research and Education in Cancer ( ACTREC ), Dr. Shripad Banavali , Director Academics Tata Memorial Centre, and Dr. Pankaj Chaturvedi, Deputy director, Centre for Cancer Epidemiology at ACTREC Mumbai, also spoke on the occasion.