Visakhapatnam’s Ward No. 52 wins first prize in SEVA awards

February 02, 2024 10:52 pm | Updated 10:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Ward No. 52 wins the first prize in Swachhta Eco-Vizag ( SEVA) awards as the cleanest ward in the city, followed by Ward no. 91 winning the second prize and Ward No. 18 as the third cleanest. The SEVA awards were introduced by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) this year to promote cleanliness among the wards. The awards were given in a programme held at the VMRDA Children’s Arena.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari said that while the Ward 52 which won first prize would be given a cash award of ₹20 lakh, the second and third prize winners – Ward 91 and 18 would get ₹10 lakh and ₹5 lakh respectively. The Mayor and GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma gave away the awards and badges to Sanitary Inspectors and workers. They also felicitated the respective ward corporators J. Sridhar, K. Jyotsna and M. Mangaveni for their support.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Saikanth Varma said that competition among the wards to maintain cleanliness was necessary. He said that at present the city has about 35% greenery and steps were being taken to increase it to 50%. He also recalled that 4,477 cities had competed in the Swachh Survekshan awards last year, in which Vizag bagged the fourth cleanest city award in the country. He said that efforts would be made to get the top position.

Additional Commissioner V Sanyasi Rao, Deputy Mayors and GVMC staff were present.

