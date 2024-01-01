Visakhapatnam’s streets echoed with Haridas’s Hari Om ahead of Sankranti

January 01, 2024 07:52 am | Updated 07:53 am IST - Visakhapatnam

Every street in the city is echoing with the chants of ‘Hari Om’ chanted by the Haridasus as Sankranti is round the corner.

Clad in bright saffron silk robes with colourful marigold garlands and accessories like Tambura (music instrument), Chidatalu (cymbals), anklets (tied to their legs) like sage Narada, the nomadic Haridasus are seen roaming on the streets of the city from dawn to dusk to propagate Hinduism during this auspicious Dhanurmasam, which is dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Each Haridas is assigned to an area where from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. they roam the streets chanting Hari Namam.

The Hindu spotted a group of Haridases in the city on December 31.

A senior Haridas named Kandula Nageswara Rao said that a group of 30 Haridasulu came to the city from S. Rayavaram mandal of Anakapalli district by December 17. They stayed temporarily in Purna Market, Isukathota, Gopalapatnam, Madhurawada, Gajuwaka and Simhachalam etc. to undertake the tradition of ‘Harinama Smaranam’ during this Sankranti season.

“Haridas never asks for alms. He walks on the street on a spiritual path to chant the hymns of Lord Vishnu i.e Hari Om or Harilo Ranga Hari. Devotees who wish to offer rice or money put it in the Akshayapatra on Haridas’s head. The Akshyapatra is copper vessel (shaped like a pumpkin). He never speaks and never looks back during this activity. He eats only vegetarian food at one time of the day. He does not talk unnecessarily. He is completely devoted. People believe that by offering rice or money to Haridas, they get the Lord’s blessings,” Mr. Nageswara Rao, who stayed at Purna Market, told The Hindu.

Mr. Rao is actually a farmer and runs an electrical shop in his home town for his livelihood. He belongs to Dasari community.

“We offer rice and money to the Haridas in every Dhanurmas season whenever they visit our street. It is a great feeling to see them during this auspicious season. Hari Nama Sankeerthana in this Dhanurmasam evades sins, we believe,” said Vaddadi Nagini.

Another Haridas Maicharla Trimurtulu said that whatever amount is collected in this season will be given to the committee in Bhadrachalam in Khammam district of Telangana, where the heads of the committee will organise Annadanam for the poor and needy.

The Haridas’s practice of carrying forward the tradition is a commendable task, and every citizen should respect them and encourage them, said Gampala Pavan Kumar, a government teacher.

“This is an ancient custom in our Telugu states. This practice is slowly being evaded due to poor public response and low priority to continue it from our current generations. Because, our children are not showing interest in continuing the tradition due to many factors,” said another Haridas Babuji.

History suggests that the tradition of Haridas began as part of the Bhakti movement, an attempt to remind people of the glory of Lord Vishnu and Hinduism.

An important aspect of Haridas is that he never stops for alms or charity. No matter what danger is behind him, he does not look back. In fact, he does not speak at all, but only sings Hari slokas.

“In rural areas people wash the Haridas feet spiritually and get blessings. But, in towns and cities it is hardly seen,” felt another Haridas Srinivas.