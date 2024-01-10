Visakhapatnam’s sanitation woes go from bad to worse as strike by outsourced municipal workers stretches on

January 10, 2024 08:33 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

In what is probably the city’s most severe sanitation crisis in recent memory, garbage heaps across the city are being set on fire — reportedly by residents in some places and temporary workers elsewhere — releasing noxious fumes which are polluting the air and causing respiratory issues for many.

The indefinite strike launched by over 4,000 municipal contract and outsourcing staff is nearing two weeks now, and its impact on the city’s sanitation has been drastic, with heaps of waste spilling out of garbage bins on to the road, leaving a thick stench. Now, with some places reporting that the waste is being set on fire, the situation is going from bad to worse, say residents.

For the past few days, permanent workers and daily wage workers roped in by the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) were dumping the garbage in non-residential areas, from where the waste would be shifted to the dumping yard in Kapuluppada.

Mounds of garbage dumps lined the roads of the Port Stadium area (near the IV Town police station) and the road to Daspalla Hills, making for a highly unpleasant sight. It was also observed that some staff were lighting up heaps of garbage. On Tuesday and Wednesday morning, garbage heaps were being set on fire near Daspalla Hills, causing severe inconvenience to the commuters.

In some colonies, residents were also found to be burning the garbage accumulated in their locality late in the night at isolated places and vacant lands, as door-to-door garbage collection had come to a halt.

Apart from releasing a pungent odour, locals also complain of throat pain and headache after inhaling the polluted air released after burning the garbage. Recently, some miscreants burnt garbage at isolated places near Tenneti Park, Gajuwaka, IV Town, Madhurawada and some other areas, leading to public inconvenience. The issue was also raised by some of the corporators before Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari during a meeting she had with floor leaders of all political parties.

P. Narayana Murthy, general secretary of Greater Visakha Colonies Federation Association (Nivas), said that in some areas, the garbage is being burnt in the mornings, causing problems for morning walkers. The existing garbage bins were already full and the garbage spilled on to the roads in many areas. As there is no place left for dumping the waste, isolated places are now being used as dumping yards, he said, adding that in some areas the waste is being set on fire.

B.B. Ganesh, general secretary of Visakhapatnam Apartment Residents’ Welfare Association (VARWA), said that people are in a grip of fear over the rise in diseases. Adding to their woes, now garbage burning has become a problem in some areas, he said.

GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma said that strict action would be taken against those who are setting the garbage on fire. He appealed to residents of apartments, gated communities and residential/colony welfare associations to refrain from such activities in the view of environment pollution and also said that the permanent workers and other staff were already deputed to clear the garbage.

