Visakhapatnam’s population will rise sharply in the next decade, predicts research centre in Andhra University

July 12, 2023 12:54 am | Updated 12:54 am IST - Visakhapatnam

The Population Research Centre (PRC), based at the Andhra University campus here, has suggested that short and long-term plans need to be made on a war-footing to improve infrastructure required for people in Visakhapatnam as there will be a rapid increase in population in the next decade.

PRC Honorary Director B. Muniswamy said that though the district is geographically small, it will be the largest district in terms of population in the next decade. About 90% of Visakhapatnam district is urban area covered by Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC).

“Our PRC estimates that the Visakhapatnam’s population will reach around 30 lakhs by 2033. The growth rate is already around 2.33% with the present population of 23.31 lakhs,” Mr. Muniswamy told The Hindu on Tuesday on the occasion of World Population Day.

‘Capital shift’

Sources said that since Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy announced that the administration of the State government will be shifted to Visakhapatnam from September, the population growth is likely to be faster than the PRC’s expectations.

“If the CM’s decision comes true, it won’t take long for the city to expand. People from different corners of the State and other States are likely to migrate to the coastal city for various needs like business, jobs and real estate investments and education etc,” a Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) official said.

Vizag Development Council (VDC) vice-chairman O. Naresh Kumar said that the authorities concerned, including the GVMC and VMRDA, should have completed the plans and started the works for the next two or three decades instead of one decade.

“In 20 years, the city has grown at an unimaginable rate if we see Madhurawada now. So, the next growth engines will be from Madhurawada towards Bhogapuram, Vizianagaram and Bheemili northwards, Anakapalli southwards and Pendurty, S.Kota and Kottavalasa in westwards,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.

Four satellite clusters

“The VDC suggests that there should be four satellite clusters in all four corners of the city and connect them with major transport service lines like expressway roads, outer ring roads and metro rail. It is already too late to start work,” Mr. Naresh Kumar said.

On the other hand, a GVMC official (water supply) said that massive irrigation projects like the Polavaram should be completed quickly to meet the water supply needs of the growing population. Existing sources of water are seasonal and most of them are rain-fed, the official added.

On the other hand, Visakhapatnam Collector A. Mallikarjuna said, “Visakhapatnam is expected to develop rapidly in the next decade. IT industries are coming up in Paradesipalem and Madhurawada areas. After the Global Investors’ Summit in the city last March, many investors are showing interest in investing in Visakhapatnam.”