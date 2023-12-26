Visakhapatnam’s first co-morbid death of 2023 sparks fears of a year-end COVID-19 resurgence

December 26, 2023 07:51 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Since the first COVID-19 case emerged in Allipuram area on March 19, 2020, the city has weathered multiple waves of the pandemic, with significant shifts being witnessed both in healthcare and lifestyle.

After a year-long hiatus, the emergence of a new ‘JN.1 variant’, marked by about 20 cases and the city’s first co-morbid COVID death on Tuesday, raises concerns about a potential year-end resurgence of the pandemic.

While the recent cases are not yet classified as the JN.1 variant, which has been declared a Variant of Interest by the World Health Organisation (WHO), uncertainty persists until the results of genome sequencing are received, according to King George Hospital Superintendent Dr. P. Ashok Kumar.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We have sent all the samples for genome sequencing to the laboratory in Vijayawada and are expecting the results soon,” Dr. Ashok Kumar said.

Three major waves so far

Since March 2020, the city experienced three major pandemic waves. The first wave, which lasted from March 2020 to February 2021, peaked between July and September, causing widespread confusion and panic. Total and partial lockdowns, COVID-19 protocols, and containment zones were implemented, resulting in nearly 50,000 cases and around 500 deaths.

The second wave, fueled by the Delta variant, was the most brutal. It hit the city between April and June 2021, recording over 70,000 cases, with 50 to 60 per cent cases requiring hospitalisation and oxygen or ventilator support. Shortages of oxygen and drugs led to a significant rise in deaths, reaching approximately 550 cases.

The third wave, occurring from January 2022 to March 2022, was less severe, characterised by the XBB1.16 variant, a combination of Delta and Omicron. Although case numbers were high, hospitalisation rates and fatalities were low compared to the earlier two waves.

Back to protocols

Speaking to The Hindu, former Additional Director of Medical Education and present Dean of NRI Institute of Medical Research Dr. P.V. Sudhakar suggested that the JN.1 variant appears to be similar to Omicron. While transmissibility may be high, severity is anticipated to be lower, particularly for those without comorbidities. Those with comorbidities should continue to exercise caution, he said.

Director of Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences, Dr. K. Rambabu, emphasised a return to COVID-19 protocols as the best defence. Mandatory mask-wearing, avoidance of public gatherings, and regular handwashing are recommended safeguards

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.