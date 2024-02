February 14, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

IBP Century Club honorary secretary Devineni Jawaharlal has denied the allegations made by two suspended members against the club.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, Mr. Jawaharlal said that they club never encouraged any activities flouting the government rules on the club premises, and also never allow outside liquor.

“The allegations of the suspended are false and we will file a defamation suit against them,” Mr. Jawaharlal said.

