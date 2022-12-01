Visakhapatnam’s Beach Road under a heavy security blanket ahead of Navy Day celebrations

December 01, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

All arrangements are in place for the upcoming Navy Day celebrations on December 4 with the Beach Road coming under a blanket of heavy security and the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation putting finishing touches on a series of beautification works across the city.

With Navy Day falling on a Sunday, the district administration is anticipating heavy crowds and have accordingly arranged for adequate seating arrangements in the audience enclosures along Beach Road. Over 20 enclosures have been arranged on the beach from the YMCA Junction till Gokul Park, with the largest enclosure coming up opposite Kali Matha temple area, from where the demonstrations by navy ships and personnel can be seen most clearly.

The main stage upon which President Droupadi Murmu, Governor Biswa Bhushan Harichandan, Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Naval officers and other dignitaries will be seated has been erected opposite the Viswa Priya Function Hall. Seating arrangements for other public representatives including MLAs and MPs and local corporators adjacent to the main stage. Rows of seats will also be reserved for Navy staff, their families and retired personnel, officials and the media. Six giant LED screens are being installed on the stretch, with officials saying that more are likely to be added.

According to a senior police officer, over 1,200 police personnel including many from the traffic wing have been roped in to ensure smooth conduct of the event. Temporary police outposts have been arranged at various areas, where suspicious vehicles are being checked. President Murmu will be arriving in Visakhapatnam at around 3.30 p.m. on December 4 and will be returning at around 8 p.m. The event will begin at around 4.25 p.m., it is learnt.

A full dress rehearsal is scheduled to be held on Friday, which a large number of people are expected to attend. Officials from the district administration have made all the necessary arrangements for the programme.

On Thursday, workers were seen completing the painting works along the footpaths, bus station near NTR statue, checking street lights and nourishing greenery on medians along the roads at the Beach Road stretch. GVMC’s mechanised sweeping vehicles cleaned the roads leading towards the venue including China Waltair, Kurupam Towers, Pandurangapuram Temple road, and AIR Junction.

Addtional Commissioner V. Sanyasi Rao of the GVMC said drinking water facility and 40 bio-toilets will be arranged at the enclosures along the beach. Around 100 sanitation staff will be deputed at the venue, while a large number of workers will be available along the roads leading to the venue. CLAP vehicles will be arranged at specific places to transport collected wastes.

