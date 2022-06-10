Visakhapatnam’s Anmish Varma scales Mt. Denali

The Hindu Bureau June 10, 2022 06:04 IST

Anmish Varma Bhupati Raju is on a quest to conquer the Seven Summits — the highest peak of each continent

Anmish Varma posing atop North America’s highest summit. Photo: Special Arrangement

Anmish Varma Bhupati Raju, 28, from Visakhapatnam, has climbed Mt. Denali, North America’s highest mountain, on June 5. In his quest to conquer the Seven Summits — the highest peak of each continent — Mr. Bhupati Raju has now scaled Mt. Denali, Mt. Everest (Asia), Mt. Elbrus (Europe), Mt. Kilimanjaro (Africa), and Mt. Aconcagua (South America). Mr. Bhupati Raju, who is also a martial arts champion, has won several medals for India. He is the first Indian to get gold at the World Martial Arts Championship, which was held at Athens in Greece in 2018. He also secured gold at Austria in 2019. He established an NGO ‘Kalpavruksh’ in 2010, through which he has trained over one lakh girls and women in self-defence.



