January 13, 2024 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria said that in view of Makara Sankranti, the zoo will be opened for visitors on January 15 (Monday) for the public. She said that instead of Monday, the zoo will be closed on January 16 (Tuesday).