Visakhapatnam zoo to organise seminar on mangroves on July 26

On the occasion of International Day for the Conservation of the Mangrove Ecosystem, a special awareness seminar on ‘Role of Mangroves in the Environment and their Conservation’ will be conducted at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park, on July 26. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that Scientist-G, Head, FRCCE (Forest Research Centre for Coastal Ecosystem), Sumit Chakrabarty, will explain the conservation of mangroves to the students. The seminar will be held on Tuesday from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the Zoo Bioscope.

Elocution competition

Meanwhile, on the occasion of International Tiger Day, an elocution competition will be organised for students from Class 1 to PG at the zoo on July 29, in three categories on the topic ‘Tiger as flagship species.’ Apart from that, a drawing competition will also be conducted on the theme of ‘Tiger Conservation.’

Interested can participate by registering themselves contacting 9441130894 and 94408 10213. The event will be held at Zoo Bioscope from 10 a.m. to 1.30 p.m. Certificates will be given to all the participants, she said.

