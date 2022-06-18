Visakhapatnam zoo to organise Pollinator Camp for children from June 20 to 26

On the occasion of “Pollinator Week-2022”, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IZGP) is going to organise a special programme Pollinator Camp from June 20 to 26, for the children between age group of five and 15 years. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that in the one week camp, the zoo education team will create awareness on pollinators and the role they play to help the nature. Activities like planting for pollinators, building nests for pollinators, counting them and dissection of different parts of flowers will also be conducted for the students. The participants will be presented with a pollinator kit, snacks and participation certificate. Interested can log on www.vizagzoo.com or contact Mr. Ramana at 9441130894 for more information.