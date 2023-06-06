Visakhapatnam zoo to organise coastal clean-up programme on June 8

June 06, 2023 09:39 pm | Updated 09:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On the occasion of World Ocean Day, officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park are organising a coastal clean-up programme on June 8 to raise awareness about the importance of protecting oceans and marine ecosystems. Participants are requested to gather at the Beach Road gate of IGZP at 6 a.m. to receive instructions and necessary equipment for the cleanup. Certificates of participation will be provided to all attendees as a token of appreciation for their contribution to this significant cause. To register for the coastal cleanup event or for any further inquiries, please contact: 9441130894 / 7893632900.