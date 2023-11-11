Visakhapatnam zoo to open on Mondays and closed on Wednesdays during Karthika Masam

November 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria in a release on Saturday said that in the view of consecutive holidays and Karthika Masam season, the zoo park will be opened for visitors every Monday (starting from November 13 till December 13). She said that Mondays in Karthika Masam are very special to all the people and they are considered auspicious days to have ‘Vana Bhojanams.’ So for the convenience of people, the zoo will be kept open on Mondays. Instead of general holiday on Monday, the zoo will be closed on Wednesdays, she added.

