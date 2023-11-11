HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visakhapatnam zoo to open on Mondays and closed on Wednesdays during Karthika Masam

November 11, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Nandani Salaria in a release on Saturday said that in the view of consecutive holidays and Karthika Masam season, the zoo park will be opened for visitors every Monday (starting from November 13 till December 13). She said that Mondays in Karthika Masam are very special to all the people and they are considered auspicious days to have ‘Vana Bhojanams.’ So for the convenience of people, the zoo will be kept open on Mondays. Instead of general holiday on Monday, the zoo will be closed on Wednesdays, she added.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.