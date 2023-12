December 30, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have announced that effective from January 1, 2024, the zoo will be open to public on Mondays and closed on Tuesdays. In a release on Saturday, zoo Curator Nandani Salaria said that this change was made to accommodate the preferences and schedules of visitors, keeping in view the long weekends. “We believe that shifting our regular holiday to Tuesday will be more convenient for visitors,” she said.