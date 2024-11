The gates of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will be opened earlier than the usual time, at 7.30 a.m., on November 5 (Tuesday) on the occasion of ‘Nagula Chavithi’.

IGZP curator G. Mangamma said that safety and cleanliness are top priorities and firecrackers, explosives and other prohibited items will not be permitted in the zoo premises. Strict action, including fines will be imposed for any violation of these rules, she said.