Visakhapatnam zoo receives lioness in animal exchange programme

The new lioness willl be a major attraction for the visitors along with a pair of lions housed in the zoo, says Curator

August 19, 2023 06:41 pm | Updated 06:41 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) has received a two-and-a-half-year old lioness from Sakkarbaug Zoological Garden, Gujarat, as part of an animal exchange programme which was executed recently. The lioness was shifted safely to the zoo on Friday night.

Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria said that as part of the exchange agreement, the IGZP has given away one pair of wild dogs to the Sakkarbaug Zoo.

“The new lioness willl be a major attraction for the visitors along with a pair of lions housed in IGZP. The new animal will be kept in quarantine as per the standard protocol. The lioness will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosure only after completion of the quarantine period,” she said.

Breeding programme

Ms. Salaria said that this exchange aims at facilitating the breeding programme for lions at IGZP. She said that by exchanging animals for breeding purposes, we not only enhance the genetic vitality but also share knowledge and expertise in animal care and management.

Veterinary Doctor, Sakkarbaug Zoo, Gujarat, Prashant Maru, and the crew, Veterinary Doctor, IGZP, Phaneendra, have put in efforts to execute the exchange programme to bring lioness from Gujarat to Visakhapatnam.

