Visakhapatnam zoo park to get four new species on July 3 as part of animal exchange programme

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have entered into an agreement as part of an animal exchange programme with Greens Zoological rescue and Rehabilitation Centre through Radhe Krishna Temple Welfare Trust, Jamnagar, Gujarat.

As part of the animal exchange programme, the IGZP will receive green winged macaw, scarlet macaw, military macaw, medium sulphur crested cockatoo, squirrel monkey, common marmoset, red-necked wallaby and meerkat. These species are expected to reach the zoo park by July 3.

Meanwhile, striped hyena, hog deer, painted stork, grey pelican, star tortoise, gharial, jungle cat, dhole, wolf and gaur are being given to the Greens Zoological Rescue and Rehabilitation Centre in exchange from the zoo park.

“This exchange brings four new species to the animal collection of IGZP, adding significant attraction for our visitors. The new animals will be kept in quarantine as per the standard protocol and will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosures after the quarantine period is over,” said Curator of the IGZP, Mangamma.