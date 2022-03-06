Visakhapatnam: zoo park to conduct free health check-up camp for women visitors on March 8

March 06, 2022 20:20 IST

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will organise a special health check-up camp for women in association with Care Hospitals, Visakhapatnam on March 8, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the camp is being organised at “Bioscope” in the zoo and it is free for all women visitors. The camp will be held from 9.30 a.m. to 5 p.m. “This camp is specially set up for women’s healthcare. BP, sugar, ECG, dental check-up and dietician services will be provided,” she added.

