Visakhapatnam zoo organising ‘Design Your Own Zoo’ competition for school students

Special Correspondent April 01, 2022 17:30 IST

Models should be brought in person to the zoo at 10 a.m. on April 8, says Curator

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), Visakhapatnam, is organising a unique event named ‘Design Your Own Zoo’ for school students in connection with the forthcoming National Zoo Lovers’ Day on April 8. Interested students have to design their own zoo (miniature) model with their ideas. Students should include aspects like animal enclosures, animals, landscapes, forest and the visitor amenities in the project. They can make the model using materials like thermocol, cardboard, POP, or any material of their choice, according to IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria. The Curator called upon parents and educational institutions to encourage students to participate in this competition to bring out creativity in them and enhance their thinking ability. Projects made by students must be brought in person to the zoo at 10 a.m. on April 8. More details can be had from T. Ch.V.Ramana, PRO, on the mobile no. 9441130894 or Assistant Curator I – IGZP on the mobile no. 9440810213.s



