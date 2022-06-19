Visakhapatnam zoo organises treasure hunt on the occasion of Father’s Day

Staff Reporter June 19, 2022 19:01 IST

Children take part in the event along with their fathers

On the occasion of Father’s Day, officials of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organised a treasure hunt in the name “Dad’s Little Prince & Princess Treasure Hunt’, on the zoo premises on Sunday. Children were asked to take part in the event along with their fathers. As part of the programme, the children had to search for toys of various animal species within 45 minutes. The one with the maximum number of animal toys was declared the winner. Giraffe Journaling Another event, ‘Giraffe Journaling’ was organised at the giraffe enclosure on the occasion of World Giraffe Day, scheduled to be held on June 21. Students were told about the giraffes by the Zoo Conservation Education Team. Curator Nandani Salaria said that organising such events would increase creativity and thinking ability of the children. Assistant Curator Uma Maheshwari and others were present.



