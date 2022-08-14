Visakhapatnam zoo organises ‘Guess the freedom fighter’ game

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
August 14, 2022 19:25 IST

On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organised a ‘Guess the Freedom Fighter’ game on the zoo premises. The visitors were asked to identify the freedom fighters in the photos and add their names next to the photos in the stipulated time. ITDA Project Officer, Paderu, R. Gopala Krishna, who visited the zoo, also participated in the programme. Curator Nandini Salaria and zoo staff were present.

