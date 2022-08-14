Visakhapatnam zoo organises ‘Guess the freedom fighter’ game
On the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organised a ‘Guess the Freedom Fighter’ game on the zoo premises. The visitors were asked to identify the freedom fighters in the photos and add their names next to the photos in the stipulated time. ITDA Project Officer, Paderu, R. Gopala Krishna, who visited the zoo, also participated in the programme. Curator Nandini Salaria and zoo staff were present.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.