On the eve of World Elephant Day on August 12, officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised painting and poster presentation competitions here on the zoo premises on Sunday. The event attracted enthusiastic participation from around 120 students across different categories. The event also helped to create awareness among the younger generation about the importance of conservation. Curator of IGZP Nandani Salaria and others were present.

