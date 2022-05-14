Visakhapatnam zoo organises ‘Bird Watching’

May 14, 2022 19:01 IST

On the occasion of World Migratory Bird Day, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) organised an event named ‘Bird Watching’, on the zoo premises, on Saturday. As many as 30 bird lovers took part in the event and were excited by watching their favourite birds. Bird experts explained about various species of birds that can be seen free inside the zoo. Bird watchers were fascinated by watching the variety of birds such as the Common Myna, Black Kite, Sea Gull, Wood Pecker, and Painted Stark. Later, a webinar on migratory birds was organised in the evening.