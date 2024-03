March 17, 2024 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

On the occasion of World Sparrow Day on March 20, officials from the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) conducted an awareness programme on sparrows, in collaboration with Harita Vikas Foundation in Tuni. They hung around 500 rice paddy hangers from various trees and other places on the zoo premises to provide feed for the sparrows. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria explained how sparrows are becoming extinct due to the current weather conditions and the need to safeguard them.