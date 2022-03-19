Visakhapatnam zoo organises awareness programme on sparrows for students

On the eve of World Sparrow Day on March 20, the zoo education team of the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park organised an awareness programme on sparrows for Zilla Parishad High School students at Yendada here on Saturday. Members of the team explained how sparrows contribute to the ecological balance and all the children need to come forward to protect sparrows from their early age. They also explained to the students on how to make items that provide food and water for sparrows with used plastic bottles. Sparrow nests made of clay and bird feeders were provided to the students on behalf of the zoo park.