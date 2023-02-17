Visakhapatnam zoo increases entry fee for visitors

February 17, 2023 08:47 pm | Updated 08:47 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The officials of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) increased the entry ticket price for visitors to the zoo park. This decision was taken during the Zoo Authority of Andhra Pradesh (ZAAP) meeting held last month.

As per the authorities, the entry charge for adult was increased to ₹70 from ₹50 and the entry ticket price for children, which was ₹10 was increased to ₹30. The fare for battery operated vehicle for adults was also increased from ₹50 to ₹70. Similarly, the entry ticket for foreigners (adults) was increased from ₹50 to ₹200 and for foreigners (children) was increased from ₹10 to ₹100. The entry charges for four-wheeler was increased from ₹500 to ₹750.

The zoo authorities have increased the ticket for video camera from ₹150 to ₹200.

Curator of IGZP Anant Shankar said that the IGZP has initiated efforts to make the park more visitor-friendly. The zoo administration has started landscaping works to beautify the park. Animal exchange programmes are being pursued with national and foreign zoos. All out efforts were being made to take the zoological park to the next level and make it an internationally renowned, he said. He said that the ticket prices have been revised after five years.