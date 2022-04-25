Visakhapatnam zoo holds awarness programme on ‘Plastic Waste Management’

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP), has embarked on a plastic waste management and safe disposal in the zoo premises in collaboration with India Youth for Society(IYFS).

To initiate this collaboration, an awareness programme on ‘Plastic Waste Management’ was organised at the Zoo Bioscope for the gardening section staff and other staff who deal with waste disposal in the zoo, here on Monday.

This collaboration aims at reducing the use of single use plastic and safe disposal of the plastic and other waste generated in the zoo, said Nandani Salaria, Curator, IGZP.

Mr. Appala Reddy, president, India Youth for Society, explained to the staff how to separate and collect plastic waste.

In collaboration with IYFS, Indira Gandhi Zoological Park will work on a number of projects such as organising lectures and interactive sessions on plastic waste management, training and demonstration sessions and other aspects.