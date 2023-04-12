Visakhapatnam zoo gets nine new battery operated vehicles

April 12, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Indira Gandhi Zoological Park got 10-seater nine battery vehicles for the convenience of visitors here on Wednesday. Chief Conservator of Forests (CCF) Srikantha Natha Reddy inaugurated the battery vehicles.

“IGZP has always been committed to preserving the environment and promoting sustainability. The introduction of battery vehicles is another step in this direction, and we are confident that they will make a significant difference in reducing the carbon emissions in the park.” he said. He said that the vehicles are equipped with safety features and speed limits to ensure a safe and enjoyable ride for visitors. The battery vehicles are available for hire at the park main entrance as well as Sagar (Beach Road) gate.

In-charge Curator G. Mangamma, DFO Paderu K. Vinod Kumar and others were present.

