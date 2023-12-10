Visakhapatnam zoo gets new species from Warangal zoo as part of animal exchange programme

December 10, 2023 06:51 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Visitors to the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) will now sight new animal species in the zoo park, as the IGZP has executed an animal exchange programme with Kakatiya Zoological Park in Warangal. As part of the exchange, the IGZP has received Mouse Deer (1 male, 2 female) and Chowsinga (four Horned antelope) (1 male, 2 female). In return, the zoo is sparing hog deer (1 male, 2 female), barking deer (1 male, 2 female) and Lutino Parakeets (1 male, 2 female)

IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria said that the animals were received from the Warangal zoo on Sunday morning.

“This exchange brings two new species to the animal collection of IGZP. Mouse Deer is the smallest deer species of the Asian continent and will be a new attraction for the visitors. Apart from this, Chowsinga will also be a major attraction for the visitors. The new animals brought from Warangal zoo will be kept in quarantine as per the standard protocol and will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosures after the quarantine period is over,” she said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.