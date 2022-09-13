Visakhapatnam zoo gets four new guests from Mizoram

New animals will be displayed to visitors after the quarantine period, says Curator

Staff Reporter VISAKHAPATNAM
September 13, 2022 19:14 IST

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) have executed an animal exchange programme with Aizawl Zoological Park, Mizoram. As part of the programme, four new animal species will be added to the collection of the IGZP.

According to IGZP Curator Nandani Salaria, Stump Tailed Macaque, Asian Brown Tortoise, Himalayan Black Bear and Assamese Macaque were received from Aizawl Zoo Park. All the animals were received in the early hours of Tuesday, she said.

Asian Brown Tortoise is the largest tortoise species of the Asian continent and will be a new attraction for the visitors. This apart, Himalayan Black Bear will also be a special attraction for the visitors along with Stump Tailed Macaque and Assamese Macaque, she added.

“The new animals brought from Aizawl Zoo will be kept in quarantine as per the standard protocol and will be displayed to the visitors in the respective enclosures after the quarantine period is over,” she said.

