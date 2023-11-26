ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam zoo celebrates sixth birthday of Junior Dalapathi, a hippopotamus

November 26, 2023 07:00 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials feed special cake made of watermelon, banana, carrot to him

The Hindu Bureau

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) celebrated the sixth birthday of a hippopotamus, ’Junior Dalapathi’, in the zoo here on Sunday. Junior Dalapathi was born on November 26th, 2017 on the zoo premises.

On the occasion of his birthday, the zoo authorities have decorated its enclosure. Junior Dalapathi was fed a special cake made out of his favourite watermelon, banana, carrot and other vegetables and fruits. Being a Sunday, a number of children and visitors enthusiastically participated in the programme and sang the birthday song. Zoo Curator Nandani Salaria cut a cake and distributed it to the children. The animal keeper presented the fruits to Junior Dalapathi. Children took pictures of cake cutting and Junior Dalapathi when it was fed fruits by the animal keeper. Animal lovers and zoo visitors appreciated the zoo officials for coming up with such programmes.

Assistant Curators Gopi and Gopalanaidu, Forest Section Officers Bharthi and Zoo Education team was present.

