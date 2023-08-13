Visakhapatnam zoo celebrates fifth birthday of white tiger

August 13, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Officials from Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) celebrated the fifth birthday of the white tiger - ‘Peaches’ on a grand note with excitement and enthusiasm here on Sunday. The celebration was conducted near the white tiger’s enclosure.

A good number of school and college students, a large number of visitors from various parts of the State, animal lovers from the city enthusiastically took part in the programme as it was a Sunday.

As part of the birthday celebration, a special tiger theme cake was cut by Curator of IGZP, Nandani Salaria. Schoolchildren, covering their faces with ‘white tiger’ masks, sang the ‘birthday song showing their love towards Peaches.

ADVERTISEMENT

The zoo authorities have collaborated with the CPE Junior College, which has adopted Peaches for a month, showcasing their commitment to wildlife conservation and education.

Dr. Salaria said that “such collaborations play a vital role in raising awareness about the importance of protecting endangered species and their natural habitats”. She said that Peaches has become a symbol of hope and inspiration for everyone who visits our zoo. As Peaches embarks on her journey into her 6th year, the Vizag zoo remains committed to ensuring her well-being and contributing to the larger cause of wildlife conservation, Dr. Salaria said.

Assistant Curators Gopi, Gopala Naidu and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.