Visakhapatnam Zone registers 31% growth in GST revenue

The Visakhapatnam Central GST Zone has clocked a revenue of ₹14,099 crore in last financial year, registering a growth of of 31% when compared to the ₹8,088 crore generated in the 2017-18 fiscal.

The officials who celebrated the second GST Day here on Monday said that the tax base in Andhra Pradesh had shown a 24% increase from the 2017-18 fiscal, with more than 4,38,309 GST taxpayers on the record.

Refunds to taxpayers

Visakhapatnam Central GST Zone has been in the forefront in sanctioning and disbursing of refunds to the taxpayers.

Around ₹991.19 crore has been sanctioned as refunds towards the accumulated input tax credit (ITC) and excess cash deposits. Export related refund of ₹867.63 crore has also been sanctioned in the zone. Return filing compliance has been put at around 82%.

In order to facilitate the trade and industry, 45 GST Seva Kendras are operating in the Vizag Zone.

A dedicated helpdesk for the MSME sector is also functioning at Autonagar.

At a function organised here, MP M.V.V. Satyanarayana and Andhra University Vice-Chancellor G. Nageswara Rao addressed the representatives from the trade and industry.

To encourage the trade and industry for their contribution, eight taxpayers were selected from Visakhapatnam CGST Commissionerate for awarding certificates of appreciation. The sector-wise list of recipients include RINL and HPCL (large), Visage Holdings and Finance Pvt. Ltd (medium), Vidya Constructions Works (medium), Nagesh Anumalisetty, Ratti Ram Thakur (small), Kantipudi Jaya and Gowthamkrishna Jewellers (micro).

Officers felicitated

Similarly, 21 officers from Visakhapatnam zone were awarded commendation certificates at the zonal level.

Officials from Central GST and Customs Department including B. Hareram, Chief Commissioner, D. K. Srinivas, Principal Commissioner, Manga Babu, Principal Commissioner (Appeals), B.A. V. Srinivasa Rao, Additional Director General (NACIN), K.V.V. Raju, CII zonal president and G. Sambasiva Rao, AP Chambers of Commerce were present on the occasion.