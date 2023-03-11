ADVERTISEMENT

Visakhapatnam: YSRCP trying to lure voters by offering silver articles in North Andhra Graduates election, alleges BJP

March 11, 2023 11:37 pm | Updated 11:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Police failed to take action even after they had given a complaint’

The Hindu Bureau

Former MLA and senior leader of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju had alleged that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) is offering silver articles to lure voters in the North Andhra Graduates MLC election in the city. He alleged that the city police have failed to initiate action even after they had given complaint over silver biscuits being found in a house belonged to YSRCP MLC candidate at Beach Road on Friday night.

Addressing a press conference here on Saturday Mr Vishnu Kumar Raju alleged that the YSRCP was using political power, volunteers and police personnel in this MLC elections. The ruling party has also created a number of fake voters, he said. Though opposition parties have given number of complaints over violation of model code of conduct by the ruling party, the police have never initiated action, he said, adding that the police department should be placed under the control of Governor.

Under the YSRCP ruling, corruption and crime have seen an increase in North Andhra, the former MLA alleged. He also said that the YSRCP has conducted the Global Investors Summit (GIS) for political gain

BJP leader Ravindra Medapati said that the BJP is very confident that graduates would chose the party candidate P.V.N. Madhav in the election.

